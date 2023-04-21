Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 50, the level is Neutral.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 50 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “neutral” segment. This suggests that the current market situation lacks any clear trend or direction. This can imply that many investors are taking a wait-and-see approach before deciding to buy or sell their cryptocurrency holdings.

A neutral sentiment may indicate that investors are moderate in their risk-taking and are cautiously optimistic about the market's potential. It can also mean that some investors are sitting on the fence, waiting for a clearer signal before making their investment decisions.

Compared to yesterday, the level of greed has seen a slight decrease, from 52 to 50. Throughout last week, the index oscillated between 68 and 50, indicating decreasing levels of greed.