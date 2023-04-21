copy link
Binance Introduces the Open Campus (EDU) Token Sale on Binance Launchpad
Binance News Team
2023-04-21 09:28
Binance on Friday announced the 31st project on Binance Launchpad - Open Campus (EDU) (the webpage is estimated to be available in 4 hours). The token sale for Open Campus will follow the Launchpad subscription format, with the recording of user BNB balances starting at 2023-04-23 00:00 (UTC).
Binance will record user BNB balances for five days from 2023-04-23 00:00 (UTC) to 2023-04-28 00:00 (UTC). The final BNB holding amount for each user will be determined as the average of the five days, using the Daily Average BNB Balance calculation previously announced here.
EDU Token Sale Details:
Token Name: Open Campus (EDU)
Launchpad Hard Cap: 2,500,000 USD
Hard Cap Per User: 15,000 USD (300,000 EDU)
Total Token Supply: 1,000,000,000 EDU
Total Tokens Allocated to Binance Launchpad: 50,000,000 EDU (5% of Total Token Supply)
Public Sale Token Price: 1 EDU = 0.05 USD (price in BNB will be determined prior to subscription)
Token Sale Format: Subscription
Supported Sessions: BNB only
