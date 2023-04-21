Binance Market Update (2023-04-21)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -2.39% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,821 and $28,965 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,006, down by -2.99%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include POLYX , IQ , and POWR , up by 14%, 13%, and 8%, respectively.

Market movers: