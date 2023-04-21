Adidas’ Indigo Herz Will Launch Limited Edition BAYC and PUNKS Joint Clothing

Key Points:

Adidas’ NFT project Indigo Herz launched the “Indigo Herz Pack” to provide token-gated access to ALTS by Adidas NFT holders.

The limited edition series includes Bored Ape Yacht 2,145 pairs of Superstar shoes from the collaboration between Club, PUNKS Comic, and gmoneyNFT, and 2,195 hoodies featuring PUNKS Comic art.

Additionally, AdiClub members can get early access to the collection during membership weeks starting April 26 (EU) and April 27 (other countries)

To commemorate their ‘Into the Metaverse’ transition, Adidas is releasing the Indigo Herz Pack, a collection inspired by the popular NFT Indigo Herz.

According to a Twitter tweet, Adidas’ NFT project Indigo Herz has released the “Indigo Herz Pack,” which allows Adidas NFT holders to have token-gated access to ALTS.

This limited-edition collection comprises 2145 pairs of Superstar sneakers co-created with Bored Ape Yacht Club, PUNKS Comic, and gmoneyNFT, as well as 2195 printed sweatshirts with PUNKS Comic graphics.

AdiClub members will also get early access to the collection during membership weeks beginning April 26 (EU) and April 27 (US) (other countries).

adidas.com and the Adidas app will carry all seven new collections. On May 5, public sales will begin on adidas.com, the Adidas app, and in select Adidas retail shops worldwide.

The Indigo Herz Pack exemplifies Adidas’ rising urgency and dedication to web3 efforts. Holders who stick with the Alts collection will receive a first taste of the special access and perks that the fashion company can provide via the token-gated release.

Details on how to use the confirmed token restricted access will be sent 24 hours before the start.

In September 2021, Adidas paid 46 ETH for Indigo Herz, also known as BAYC #8774.

In November 2022, Adidas will continue its relationship with the FIFA World Cup by releasing a commercial film starring its BAYC mascot, Indigo Herz, with celebrities like Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi.

The company has full rights to use its APE NFT across actual and digital items, such as sports footwear, jerseys, and merchandise, akin to naming rights or conventional logos.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.