DOGE Price Dropped More Than 10% Following Elon Musk’s Starship Launch Disaster

DOGE’s price dropped by more than 10% immediately following the explosion of Elon Musk’s Starship launch ship.

However, because of the general market slump, this token has not recovered and is currently trading around the $0.084 mark.

The Starship super rocket was successfully launched but detonated after 4 minutes, causing the Dogecoin price to fluctuate. SpaceX’s most powerful rocket successfully launched from the Starbase launch site in Texas (USA) on April 20. The space mission will last 90 minutes and will be streamed live on official SpaceX platforms. However, the concussion ended after about 4 minutes at a height of 38 kilometers, and the ship capsized and destroyed in midair.

SpaceX considers this a successful test flight in its goal of returning humans to the Moon and later Mars. Meanwhile, several people who watched the scene were intrigued. Following the sad incident, SpaceX’s Twitter account verified the accident and stated that the cause is being investigated.

The aforementioned occurrence has had an impact on the meme coin, the coin that “sticks the chart” with every move related to SpaceX founder Elon Musk. The price dropped by more than 10% immediately following the explosion. However, because to the general market slump, this token has not recovered and is currently trading around the $0.084 mark.

To mimic Bitcoin, a group of engineers created Dogecoin in the shape of a Shiba Inu dog in 2013. No one anticipated Tesla CEO and now Twitter owner Elon Musk to become “DogeFather” when he began supporting and promoting the coin on social media. Since then, Dogecoin has amassed a massive fan base and has become a cryptocurrency market sensation.

Recently, Twitter’s CEO changed the social network’s logo from the recognizable blue bird to the Dogecoin emblem, but then abruptly reversed the decision three days later, making this token pump-dump disoriented.

Not only that, but the community promotes April 20 as “International DOGE Day” – DogeDay – to continue the original tradition and provide motivation to inflate the price of the cryptocurrency, which is presently ranked eighth in the world. gender.

DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.