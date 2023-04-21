NEAR Foundation Partners With Absolute Labs

The Near Foundation announced via a blog post on Thursday that it has partnered with Absolute Labs, a company revolutionizing Web3’s marketing stack. The partnership is designed to help accelerate how brands connect with customers in Web3. Absolute Labs’ “Wallet Relationship Management™ platform can be used by Web2 brands and Web3 startups alike to acquire, convert and retain customers on the Open Web, the NEAR Foundation added.

NEAR Protocol is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees. NEAR is trading at $2.039, down by 5% in the last 24 hours.