NEAR Foundation Partners With Absolute Labs
Cryptowisser - Hassan Maishera
2023-04-21 06:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The Near Foundation announced via a blog post on Thursday that it has partnered with Absolute Labs, a company revolutionizing Web3’s marketing stack. The partnership is designed to help accelerate how brands connect with customers in Web3. Absolute Labs’ “Wallet Relationship Management™ platform can be used by Web2 brands and Web3 startups alike to acquire, convert and retain customers on the Open Web, the NEAR Foundation added.
NEAR Protocol is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees. NEAR is trading at $2.039, down by 5% in the last 24 hours.
