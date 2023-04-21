Terra Announces the Launch of Alliance

The Terra team announced via a Medium post on Thursday that it has successfully integrated the Alliance module into Terra mainnet, opening up a range of possibilities for growth and cross-chain collaboration.

As an open-source Cosmos SDK module, Alliance builds on this concept, empowering blockchains to align incentives with adjacent chains, developers, and users to strengthen and expand their ecosystem.

Rebranded from Terra, Terra Classic is a public blockchain based on Tendermint. It is home to the algorithmic stablecoin TerraClassicUSD (USTC). LUNC, the native token of the Terra ecosystem, is down by more than 2% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.00011382 at press time.