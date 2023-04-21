Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Rises 1.7% to Record High, Hashrate Jumps

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty level rose 1.72% on Thursday, hitting a record high, while the network’s hashrate increased, showing miners are applying more computing power. The difficulty changes roughly every two weeks, and is a measure of how much computing power is required for mining blocks to be rewarded with Bitcoin.

Fast facts

The mining difficulty reading came in at 48.71 trillion at block height 786,240 in Thursday’s adjustment, following a 2.23% rise in the previous adjustment on April 6, according to data from BTC.com. The difficulty level has been on the rise since February 25 in the last five adjustments.

Bitcoin’s hashrate, a measure of computational power used by miners, was at around 355.4 exahashes per second on Wednesday, up from 338.3 exahashes on April 6, data from Blockchain.com showed.

Bitcoin’s price dipped 1.94% over the last 24 hours to trade at US$28,284 at 11:30 a.m. in Hong Kong, and fell 7.83% over the past seven days, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The largest coin by market capitalization traded at around US$28,100 on April 6, and has risen over 70% so far this year.

The profitability rate of Bitcoin mining stood at US$0.0646 per terahash per second in the past 24 hours, down from US$0.2 from a year ago, data from BitInfoCharts showed.

