'Worst Code I've Ever Seen': Euro Stablecoin Faces Centralization Criticism

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

'Worst Code I've Ever Seen': Euro Stablecoin Faces Centralization Criticism

Cointelegraph - Brayden Lindrea
2023-04-21 03:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Criticism has been leveled at a new euro-pegged stablecoin released in France due to a decision to restrict peer-to-peer transactions.
French bank Societe Generale-Forge (SGF) released the Ethereum-based stablecoin called EUR CoinVertible (EURCV) on April 20 which is available to only qualified institutional clients.
According to observers who reviewed its smart contract code, ERC-20 transfers need to first be approved by a centralized registrar — presumably one controlled by the bank — before the transaction is processed.
In an April 20 tweet, pseudonymous smart contract engineer “alephv.eth” explained:
“They coded it so they have to whitelist all users, process all user transfers, and even process your ERC20 approvals before they process your 'transferFrom' lmao.”
She further mocked the code in a separate post, stating it was a "radical commitment to inefficiency in the name of regulation."
Nonfungible token (NFT) project founder “foobar” tweeted to his over 127,000 followers on April 20 that it’s “the worst code I’ve ever seen” and described the stablecoin as a “laughing stock.”
France launched a stablecoin on Ethereum and it's the worst code I've ever seen
Every ERC20 single transfer has to be approved in a separate eth tx submitted by a centralized registrar
What a laughingstock, is this your CBDC?
— foobar (@0xfoobar) April 20, 2023
Crypto researcher Mason Versluis also tweeted the code was “absolutely horrible” and suggested the French bank “stop trying to weasel” into crypto.
BREAKING: France launches stablecoin on #Ethereum, but every single transfer has to be approved in a separate ETH transaction submitted by a centralized registrar!
Absolutely horrible. Keep your centralized bullshit over there, stop trying to weasel it into crypto.
— MASON VERSLUIS (@MasonVersluis) April 20, 2023
Plenty of others chipped in on the criticism, but Ether (ETH) investor Ryan Berckman provided a more neutral analysis.
He explained that many traditional financial firms like SGF will take “baby steps” as they move into blockchain and digital assets:
“Obviously, non-compliant, non-composable, allowlist-style stables are going to be uncompetitive in the market. Baby steps, they are coming from tradfi, they'll see it soon enough and switch to a USDC-style denylist.”
Berckman explained SGF may also be incorrect in its claim to be the first bank to launch an institutional stablecoin on a public blockchain. He pointed to the AUDN stablecoin minted by the National Australia Bank (NAB) on Ethereum in March, which claimed to be the second bank to launch a stablecoin.
Regardless, Berckman expects more banks to follow suit in the months to come, stating that he is “certain” SGF won’t be the last bank to launch a stablecoin on a public network.
SGF’s stablecoin isn’t intended for public use — at least to begin with.
EURCV is only strictly available to institutional clients onboarded by the bank through its Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures, according to the bank’s April 20 announcement.
The stablecoin is designed to bridge the gap between assets in traditional capital markets and the digital assets ecosystem.
A total of 10 million EURCV tokens were minted on Ethereum three days ago according to Ethereum explorer Etherscan. All 10 million tokens are held by one wallet address.
The stablecoin was launched on the back of growing demand for a new settlement asset to process on-chain transactions.
Magazine: Unstablecoins: Depegging, bank runs and other risks loom
View full text