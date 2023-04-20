Ethereum Foundation Announces Devconnect 2023 in Vibrant Istanbul

Key Points:

The Ethereum Foundation recently announced that it plans to hold the Devconnect conference in Istanbul, Turkey, from November 13 to 19, 2023.

Devconnect is a week-long gathering that features independent Ethereum events, each with a unique focus. The goal is to bring the Ethereum community together in smaller groups to talk, learn about, and make serious progress in specific subjects. Most events will target an audience of experts or enthusiasts in the particular domain of the event to enable thorough understanding and discussions.

Unlike a usual conference, Devconnect aims to facilitate deep discussions and conversations needed to continue improving Ethereum.

Devconnect is a natural candidate to apply subtraction, and the Ethereum Foundation looks forward to seeing the events, impact, and progress the community can create during this week. The foundation also emphasized that Devconnect is not equal to Devcon, which will remain its principal event. Devcon 7 is planned for Southeast Asia in 2024.

Istanbul was chosen as the host city for Devconnect 2023 because of its unique position as a bridge between East and West. It is well-equipped with a major international airport to welcome visitors from around the globe, has an efficient local metro, and an abundance of suitable venues for community events. Obtaining visas for attendees from most countries will be relatively easy. The engaged local community and numerous student blockchain clubs in the region further strengthen the belief in the potential of this vibrant city.

Although concerns about earthquake safety might be on your mind, Istanbul was not physically impacted by the recent earthquake. The Ethereum Foundation will keep monitoring the situation closely.

