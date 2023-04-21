Do Kwon Charged With Fake Passport Use, Facing 5-year Imprisonment

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Do Kwon Charged With Fake Passport Use, Facing 5-year Imprisonment

Thana
2023-04-21 01:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Terra co-founder Do Kwon has been charged with using a fake passport to travel to Dubai and may face imprisonment if found guilty.
  • Kwon has been charged with multiple fraud charges in the US and South Korea for his alleged role in the $60 billion collapse of the Terra blockchain network last May.
  • Kwon and his associate were arrested in Montenegro last month for attempting to travel to Dubai with fake identification documents.
Do Kwon, co-founder of Terra, faces 3-5 years imprisonment after being charged with using a fake passport to travel to Dubai.
Do Kwon, co-founder of Terra, has been charged by prosecutors in Montenegro for attempting to fly to Dubai with a fake Costa Rican passport. Kwon was arrested on the tarmac of Podgorica Airport and may face three months to five years of imprisonment if found guilty.
Kwon has been on the run from Interpol and has been charged with multiple fraud charges in the US and South Korea for his role in the $60 billion collapse of the Terra blockchain network last May. The ongoing prosecution may delay the extradition efforts of US and South Korean authorities.
Kwon was once known as the “Crypto King” for his ambitions to create a rival to Ethereum. However, the collapse of the Terra blockchain network led to him being charged with multiple fraud charges in several countries. Kwon and his associate, Han Chang-Joon, were arrested in Montenegro last month for attempting to travel to Dubai with fake identification documents.
Last week, it was reported that Han had purchased a $2.2 million apartment in Belgrade last year, where the two men had been living and even formed a new company. Serbian prosecutors seized the apartment after the news broke.
Kwon and Han were initially ordered to be held for 30 days after their arrest, and the State Prosecution office has requested an extension of their detention. Their lawyer in Montenegro, Branko Anđelić, has not yet commented. The court’s decision on the extension of detention will be made public along with all available information regarding the case.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Thana
CoincuNews
View full text