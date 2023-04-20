1inch, Aggregator of Decentralized Crypto Exchanges, to Launch on Ethereum Rollup ZkSync Era

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

1inch, Aggregator of Decentralized Crypto Exchanges, to Launch on Ethereum Rollup ZkSync Era

Coindesk - Sam Kessler
2023-04-20 17:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
1inch, the decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, is launching a version of its platform onto zkSync Era, the recently released Ethereum scaling network from Matter Labs.
ZkSync Era, which launched in March 2023, uses zero-knowledge cryptography to allow people to transact on Ethereum with higher speeds and lower fees. Era exists within a fast-growing category of Ethereum scaling chains, called zkEVMs, which say they will be able to support any app that’s currently based on Ethereum.
By porting its protocol to zkSync Era, 1inch becomes one of the biggest-name crypto apps thus far to launch onto a zkEVM, or zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine.
ZkSync Era and its main competitor, Polygon zkEVM, are both still in beta mode but have recently been opened to developers.
1inch, which nabbed $175 million in a 2021 series B funding round, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol best known for its exchange aggregator – a tool that allows crypto traders to find the best prices across different DEX platforms. DEXs are blockchain-based trading platforms that use smart contracts, rather than centralized middlemen, to allow people to swap between cryptocurrencies.
Along with its DEX aggregator, 1inch is also launching its limit order protocol onto zkSync Era.
Era is currently the leading zkEVM by total value locked. There is currently $250 million worth of cryptocurrency circulating in Era’s decentralized finance ecosystem according to L2beat, which tracks Ethereum’s layer 2 scaling chains. Polygon zkEVM has just $4 million, and other zkEVM-builders such as ConsenSys and Scroll have yet to launch on Ethereum’s main chain.
Era’s footprint in Ethereum’s wider layer 2 ecosystems continues to pale in comparison to Arbitrum and Optimism – “Optimistic rollup” networks that are less sophisticated than zkEVMs, but launched over a year earlier. They have attracted billions of dollars to their own networks for scaling Etheruem.
Decentralized finance “has been a driving force behind zkSync Era’s explosive growth,” Alex Gluchowski, CEO and co-founder of Matter Labs, said in a statement. “We expect the deployment of 1inch to contribute to even greater adoption and usage of zkSync Era.”
Ethereum’s core developers expect layer 2 scaling networks – Optimistic rollups and zkEVMs alike – to soon become the primary point of entry for most of Ethereum’s users.
View full text