Binance to support Terra (LUNA) Network Upgrade

In a recent update, Binance has announced that it will support the upcoming Terra (LUNA) network upgrade. The network upgrade is scheduled at Terra block height of 4,711,800, approximately around 05:00 (UTC) on 20th April 2023. Deposits and withdrawals of LUNA will be suspended from around 04:00 (UTC) on the same day.

During the upgrade, trading of LUNA will not be affected, while Binance will handle all technical requirements for the users holding LUNA in their Binance accounts.

Once the upgraded network becomes stable, Binance will notify users about resuming deposits and withdrawals for LUNA. For further information on the network upgrade, Binance has directed users towards the Terra v2.3.0 release and the Phoenix Software Upgrade Proposal-Terra Core v2.3.0.

This move highlights Binance’s commitment to support the continuous growth and development of its listed cryptocurrencies while ensuring the safety and security of users' assets.

