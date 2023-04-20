Binance CEO CZ Applauds European Parliament's Vote for MiCA Implementation and Promises Compliance Adjustments

In a tweet, Binance CEO and founder CZ has applauded the European Parliament's vote for implementing the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations, which provide tailored regulations for the crypto industry, aimed at protecting investors and supporting innovation in the sector.

While acknowledging the importance of the fine print in the regulation, CZ expressed optimism for the potential of regulation as a pragmatic solution to the collective challenges facing the industry. He also pointed out that crypto exchanges now have clear rules to follow while operating in the European Union.