Binance CEO CZ Applauds European Parliament's Vote for MiCA Implementation and Promises Compliance Adjustments
Binance News Team
2023-04-20 13:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
In a tweet, Binance CEO and founder CZ has applauded the European Parliament's vote for implementing the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations, which provide tailored regulations for the crypto industry, aimed at protecting investors and supporting innovation in the sector.
While acknowledging the importance of the fine print in the regulation, CZ expressed optimism for the potential of regulation as a pragmatic solution to the collective challenges facing the industry. He also pointed out that crypto exchanges now have clear rules to follow while operating in the European Union.
In light of the implementation of the MiCA regulations, Binance is prepared to make necessary adjustments to its business over the next 12-18 months to ensure full compliance with the regulations. The move shows Binance's willingness to adapt to continuously evolving regulatory requirements while continuing to serve customers in the EU.
