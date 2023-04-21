Bitcoin Sentiment Turns Neutral As BTC Plunges Below $29,000

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Sentiment Turns Neutral As BTC Plunges Below $29,000

Bitcoinist - Hououin Kyouma
2023-04-21 02:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Data shows the Bitcoin market sentiment has turned neutral today as the price of the cryptocurrency has taken a plunge below the $29,000 level.

Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Has Retreated To “Neutral” Territory

The “Fear & Greed Index” is an indicator that tells us about the general sentiment among investors in the Bitcoin and wider cryptocurrency market. This metric uses a numeric scale that runs from 0-100 for representing this sentiment.
All values of the index above the 50 mark imply that investors are greedy currently, while those below this threshold suggest the market is fearful right now.
While this split may be even in theory, the territory on the boundary of these ranges is generally considered to belong to a “neutral” sentiment. To be more specific, the values between 46-54 may signify a neutral market.
Besides these three sentiments, there are also two other “extreme” ones, namely “extreme fear” and “extreme greed.” The former of these occur at values less than 25 and holds significance as the region where cyclical bottoms have historically formed for the cryptocurrency.
Similarly, the latter region, which takes place above a value of 75, is where tops have generally taken shape for the market. Because of this apparent relationship with the price, some investors believe it’s best to buy during extreme fear and sell during extreme greed.
Followers of this idea are called “contrarian investors,” as they go against the grain to make their moves. Warren Buffet‘s famous quote also echoes the same philosophy: “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”
Now, here is a chart that shows how the Fear & Greed Index’s value has changed for the Bitcoin and wider cryptocurrency market during the last year:
As shown in the above graph, the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index had mostly been inside the fear and extreme fear territory during the bear market, but with the rally that started this year, the indicator sharply recovered to neutral values.
Since then, the metric has been able to maintain at or above neutral values, except for a temporary plunge back inside the fear zone last month. However, in the past few weeks, the market had been able to hold a constant sentiment of greed as the asset’s price rode a strong bullish momentum.
Over the last couple of days, the investor mentality has taken a hit following the plummet in the BTC price below first the $30,000 level, and now the $29,000 level.
Currently, the metric still has a value of 52, which suggests that the sentiment is still not far off from the greed territory. However, this shift towards neutrality is still notable, as the last time the indicator had similar values was more than a month ago.
It now remains to be seen whether the market can regain its optimism, or if the decline in the sentiment would continue in the near future, and the metric would sink back inside the fear zone.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $28,800, up 5% in the last week.
View full text