Bitcoin Trades Below US$29,000, Ether Slips, As Market Eyes Europe’s MiCA Vote

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Trades Below US$29,000, Ether Slips, As Market Eyes Europe’s MiCA Vote

Forkast - Zoltan Vardai
2023-04-20 14:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin and Ether fell during afternoon trading hours in Asia on Thursday, while most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization strengthened. Crypto investors were cautious ahead of Europe’s vote on the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) bill. Asian equities were mixed while U.S. futures declined as global market concerns over inflation persisted.

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin fell 1.31% to US$28,934 in the 24 hours to 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell 3.88% on the week, after US$262 million worth of long positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass.
  • Bitcoin at US$25,000-38,000 is a “pre-bull run range,” according to pseudonymous crypto trader Doctor Profit, who expects Bitcoin to stay in this range before rising after next year’s halving.
  • Ether fell 2.01% to trade at US$1,956 but rose 1.53% during the week. Traders remained cautious ahead of the European Parliament’s upcoming vote on the landmark MiCA bill, scheduled for today’s plenary session.
  • Dogecoin, the day’s biggest gainer, rose 4.99% to US$0.091. Litecoin fell 4.58% to US$91.34 to be the day’s biggest loser.
  • The global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased by 1.93% to US$1.22 trillion in the 24 hours to 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, with total crypto market trading volume rising by 24.53% to US$60.26 billion.
  • The Forkast 500 NFT index dropped 1.82% to 3,983.81 points on the day while inching up 0.07% on the week. The index is a proxy measure of the performance of the global NFT market and includes 500 eligible smart contracts on any given day. It is managed by CryptoSlam, a sister company of Forkast.News under the Forkast.Labs umbrella.
  • Asian equities closed mixed on Thursday, with the Shanghai Composite inching down 0.092% and the Shenzhen Component Index sliding 0.37%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.18% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.14% after the Chinese central bank held its key interest rate steady for an eighth consecutive month, trying to speed up economic recovery.
  • European bourses declined for a second consecutive session on Thursday. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.39% while remaining close to its 14-month peak and Germany’s DAX 40 lost 0.49%.
  • U.S. stock futures declined on Thursday amid global inflation concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.42%, the S&P 500 Futures lost 0.74% and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.12%.
  • The U.S. dollar slid 0.11% to 101.8 points, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy further. The euro regained some ground, rising 0.13% to US$1.09.
  • Gold rose 0.21% to US$1,997 per ounce on Thursday, after dipping below US$1,975 yesterday to its lowest this month.
View full text