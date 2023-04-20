Binance Market Update (2023-04-20)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, down by -0.72% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,560 and $29,511 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,869, down by -1.22%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include POLYX , TORN , and COCOS , up by 32%, 19%, and 14%, respectively.

Market movers: