Binance Labs Invests in Casual Game GOMBLE, Expands to a Market Volume of $24.97 Billion

CoinCu - Chubbi
2023-04-20 08:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Binance Labs has committed to investing in GOMBLE, a blockchain-based game developer affiliated with South Korean casual mobile game producer 111Percent, in its seed funding round.
  • GOMBLE’s goal is to provide casual gamers around the world with the opportunity to play blockchain games with long-term reward mechanisms. Another priority is to advance NFT interoperability through the creation of mobile-based blockchain.
Binance Labs has announced an investment in GOMBLE, a chain game developer.
According to the official statement, Binance Labs committed to investing in the seed round funding of GOMBLE, a blockchain-based Korean casual game developer, on April 20. GOMBLE will utilize the funding to create and market RumbyStars, its first mobile game, and to grow its gaming platform through the Games-as-a-Service (GaaS) model.
GOMBLE is a subsidiary of 111Percent, a Korean casual mobile game producer. GOMBLE’s core team, led by Jihoon Byun, former COO of 111Percent, has strong expertise in game development and publishing, as well as considerable experience working successfully in both Web2 and Web3 at firms such as Google, Kakao Brain, SK Telecom, and crypto trading platforms.
GOMBLE aims to adapt its Web2 gaming model to Web3, with a particular emphasis on balanced tokenomics and long-term governance. The governance token, $CRT, will be earned through a tournament prize system. $CRT can be used to buy NFTs, tournament passes, and in-game goodies.
“Blockchain gaming needs to move away from the concept of ‘earning’ to what truly captures the hearts of billions of gamers: entertaining gameplay,” said Yi He, Head of Binance Labs. GOMBLE’s experienced team and focus on developing engaging, sociable, and sustainable blockchain games with flexible governance provides a means for providing the value of Web3 to existing casual gamers, thereby introducing new users to the BNB Chain ecosystem.”
RumbyStars, GOMBLE’s debut game, will be released as a mobile soft launch in Southeast Asian territories in Q2 2023. Following that, it intends to expand into North America, South America, East Asia, and Europe. GOMBLE will also seek to expand RumbyWorld, its social infrastructure and GaaS platform that allows existing NFT and GameFi projects to join RumbyStars and create customized NFTs and games.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
