Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Hiring a Bitcoin Wallet Product Designer for 100M Users

According to information on the recruitment website SmartRecruiters page, Jack Dorsey’s payment company Block is recruiting a Bitcoin wallet product designer, which will be the company’s second product designer.

In the job description, Block stated that he is building a Bitcoin wallet for “the next 100M Bitcoin users” with the goal of economic empowerment, starting with providing an easy-to-use, reliable wallet and helping people around the world own and manage their Bitcoins instead of relying on a few tools and services that don’t work well together.

“We’re hiring a Product Designer to join our global team. As our second product designer, you’ll deliver intuitive and easy-to-use experiences that help us make Bitcoin understandable and accessible to everyone,” the job recruitment said.

Furthermore, the announcement states that the candidate will be connected to the larger design community from other parts of the company (Square, Cash App, Spiral, and Tidal) to have the opportunity to lean on experienced designers as sounding boards without losing the ability to move quickly and have autonomy.

On Wednesday, Square, one of Jack Dorsey’s Major brands, introduced a new service that would let retailers take contactless payments with nothing more than a suitable Android smartphone.

As Coincu reported, Block intends to construct a Bitcoin mining development kit. The mining development kit (MDK) is to equip developers with tools that will allow them to unleash the creative and innovative potential of Bitcoin mining gear. It will consist of four components: a hashboard, a controller board, open-source firmware, and reference material.

Jack Dorsey also said that his business is thinking of building a proprietary and open-source silicon-based Bitcoin mining device.

