Binance Labs Invests in GOMBLE, a South Korean Developer of Blockchain-Based Casual Games

Binance Labs, the investment arm of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has invested in South Korean blockchain-based casual game developer, Gomble. The investment from Binance Labs will help Gomble to expand its reach in the blockchain gaming market and develop its games further.

Gomble is well-known for creating casual mobile games using blockchain technology to offer players transparent, secure and provably fair gameplay. The company's blockchain-based games allow players to earn cryptocurrency rewards by playing games, which the players can then use to purchase new characters or other in-game features.

The investment from Binance Labs comes at a time when the blockchain gaming industry is experiencing significant growth. Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry by enabling players to have full control over in-game assets, making transactions faster, more secure and more cost-effective.

Binance has been supportive of the blockchain gaming industry and is committed to growing the technology through investments in innovative projects such as Gomble. Binance's commitment to the industry was also evident with the launch of Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain network tailored for decentralized applications, including blockchain gaming.

The South Korean game developer has made a name for itself in the blockchain gaming industry through the development of innovative titles such as 'Star Hunter', and 'Cube Champ'. These games utilize blockchain technology to offer players a unique gaming experience, with the possibility of earning cryptocurrency rewards.