Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Microsoft Over Illegally Using Twitter Data to Train AI

Microsoft has been accused of illegally training its artificial intelligence (AI) on Twitter data by Tesla and Twitter chief Elon Musk. These accusations came after Microsoft announced it would no longer support Twitter on its online social advertising tools, Smart Campaigns, and Multi-platform.

They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2023

According to a Wired post in March, Twitter’s API fees have spiked from $0 to $42,000 a month, with some cases priced upwards of $200,000 per month. These fees have been cited as why Microsoft is winding down Twitter support. Still, the decision has raised questions about whether Microsoft illegally used Twitter data to train its AI-powered applications. While Elon Musk has accused Microsoft of this, the company hasn’t explained its decision.

Musk claims that Microsoft’s decision to take advertisements off Twitter will result in Microsoft customers being unable to access their Twitter accounts through its tools. However, according to the company’s website, Microsoft will still support Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

I’m open to ideas, but ripping off the Twitter database, demonetizing it (removing ads) and then selling our data to others isn’t a winning solution — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2023

Microsoft’s decision to stop supporting Twitter on its online social advertising tools comes a few months after Twitter stopped providing free access to the Twitter API for versions 1.1 and 2. It is unclear why Microsoft has made this decision, but the accusations of illegal AI training and selling user data are serious and could have severe consequences. What steps Microsoft will take in response to these allegations remains to be seen, and whether they will impact the company’s reputation or business.

