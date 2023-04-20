House Republicans Propose $1.5 Trillion Debt Limit Hike With Domestic Program Cuts

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

House Republicans Propose $1.5 Trillion Debt Limit Hike With Domestic Program Cuts

CoinCu - Thana
2023-04-20 03:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • House Republicans have proposed a plan to raise the national debt limit by $1.5 trillion, requiring cuts across domestic programs.
  • The GOP’s “Limit, Save, Grow Act” includes cuts to domestic programs but spares the Pentagon’s budget.
  • The plan aims to save $4.5 trillion, but official estimates have not yet been released.
US House Republicans have proposed a plan to raise the national debt limit by $1.5 trillion. This has ignited a fiery debate amongst lawmakers and escalated a high-stakes standoff with the White House.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy proposes a plan which is so-called “Limit, Save, Grow Act”, to raise the national debt limit by $1.5 trillion, which would require cuts across domestic programs. The package would raise the $31.4 trillion debt limit by an additional $1.5 trillion, with the stipulation that if the new debt limit is not breached by March 31, 2024, then Congress must again increase the borrowing authority by that date, potentially reigniting a major fiscal battle in the middle of a presidential election year.
The GOP’s “Limit, Save, Grow Act” includes cuts to domestic programs, but the Pentagon’s budget is spared. The 320-page bill also blocks President Joe Biden’s plan to grant student loan forgiveness and repeal green energy tax credits, among other proposals. It includes new work requirements for the Medicaid program and gives Congress more power to halt regulations from the executive branch. The plan would expedite new oil drilling projects while rescinding funding enacted to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The House GOP’s “Limit, Save, Grow Act” aims to save $4.5 trillion, but official estimates have not yet been released. Many Republicans in the House have yet to decide whether to support the bill. This proposal tests McCarthy’s young speakership, as the White House has insisted on raising the borrowing limit without any conditions, a position that the House GOP has rejected.
Despite having no chance of passing the Democratic-led Senate and being attacked by Biden, McCarthy believes that passing the bill in the House would strengthen his position and force Biden to negotiate a spending cut package before a default occurs as soon as this summer.
The plan is not without its critics, however. Some lawmakers expressed concern about the risk of proposing a yearlong hike and the potential for reigniting a major fiscal battle in the middle of a presidential election year.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text