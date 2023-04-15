Hundred Finance Offers $500,000 Reward for Hacker Information

Key Points:

Hundred Finance states that because the attacker decides not to accept the proposal, it will offer a reward of $500,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the hacker.

The group currently liaises with and participates in law enforcement activities in multiple jurisdictions.

The lending protocol encountered a security problem on layer-2 Optimism on April 15, causing the hacker to take $7.4 million successfully.

“Since the attacker has decided not to take our offer, we are moving forward with actions to identify and bring him to justice. We also want to remind everyone that there is a $500k bounty in place for information leading to the hacker’s arrest and the return of all funds.”

If there is any information the community can contact on Discord or by sending an email to info@hundred.finance to provide information and receive rewards.

Previously, Multi-chain Lending Protocol – Hundred Finance continued to be the victim of DeFi hacks this month. The lending protocol, which uses the veHND model, experienced a security issue on layer-2 Optimism on April 15 that caused an estimated loss of $7.4 million.

The loss of today's @HundredFinance hack is ~$7m.The root cause appears the attacker donates 200 WBTC to inflate hWBTC's exchange rate so that even a tiny amount (2 wei) of hWBTC can basically drain current lending pools.Here comes the hack tx: https://t.co/ryPYk74dgE https://t.co/YbfnTvf1Uw pic.twitter.com/QbsbZBfemJ — PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) April 15, 2023

The project is working to fix the problem, contact the hacker, and negotiate to get the stolen money back. At the same time, they also coordinate with security units to clarify the case. The attack affected many members, one of which got stuck all stablecoins on the protocol.

The project tried to contact the hacker to get the money back and provide a part of the bounty but did not receive any response from the hacker.

Now, some users who have lost significant amounts of money due to the hack have started their “investigation” and are asking Hundred to share the information we have collected about the attacker. Hundred Finance is also referring security teams with expertise in these specific cases to support our efforts.

