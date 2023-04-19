Exchange
Sui Network Will Officially Launch Mainnet on May 3rd

CoinCu - Foxy
2023-04-20 01:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • According to the official announcement, Sui Network has set the mainnet launch date for May 3.
  • Sui opts to distribute tokens through the exchange instead of opening a public airdrop.
According to the official announcement from the project, Sui Network said its mainnet would be publicly launched on May 3 in anticipation of the community.
We’re excited to share that Mainnet will officially launch on May 3, 2023! pic.twitter.com/0jExi7gOka
— Sui (@SuiNetwork) April 19, 2023
The Sui network, a layer 1 (L1) protocol, is one of the projects that have recently received the most attention from the community despite being in the development stage. For the crypto community, its innovative approach to Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is one reason they’ve been waiting to own a piece of SUI tokens.
Sui is backed by Mysten Labs, the Web3 infrastructure organization founded by former senior executives at Meta’s Novi Research. It includes experts in cryptography, programming languages, and distributed systems.
According to Evan Cheng (Mysten Co-Founder and CEO), Web3 is currently in a dial-up phase where processes are slow, expensive, insecure, and challenging to build. That’s why Sui launched to eliminate intermediaries and allow users to integrate and interact with their favorite products seamlessly across apps. Users will also be transacting with Faster speed at a lower cost.
Sui chose the community access plan instead of opening a public airdrop for SUI tokens as predicted by the community, which upset many people. This has left early adopters with no hope of the intended token incentive approach.
At the time of writing, exchanges including Bybit, Kucoin, and OKX have all confirmed that they will participate in the token sale on April 23.
Sui and Aptos are blockchain initiatives created by Diem’s former team, a blockchain driven by Meta. Sui Network has a lot of potentials, and many Blockchain proponents endorse its technological features, development methods, and goals. Sui will have to compete fiercely with other blockchains and continuously grow its ecosystem to gain wider popularity.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
