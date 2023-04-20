Helium Successfully Migrated to Solana, Marking a New Step in the Development

Key Points:

The Helium network has been successfully transferred to Solana.

This update ensures the world’s biggest decentralized wireless network’s scalability, scalability, and stability.

The network may also introduce new apps within its new blockchain.

The Helium network has successfully moved to Solana after a year of development. Its core developers announced the completion of the upgrade from the Helium blockchain to the Solana blockchain.

This update ushers in a new age of scalability, growth, and dependability for the world’s biggest decentralized wireless network. Helium’s update, according to the Solana developers, is an excellent illustration of how decentralized physical infrastructure initiatives may give genuine use to customers.

According to a blog post, the network developers picked Solana to gain much more utility, including quicker transaction speeds and additional smart contract features for the network. By migrating to Solana, core developers will no longer be required to maintain a layer 1 blockchain.

According to the developers, the Helium Foundation and other contributing organizations may now focus greater resources on our common aim of promoting the establishment of decentralized wireless networks. It may also introduce new apps within its new environment.

According to Helium board member Arman Dezfuli-Arjomandi, it will also provide the network with a larger pool of developers to draw from since more engineers are acquainted with the Solana blockchain’s scripting language than Helium’s.

Its token has been on the blockchain for over four years, a proprietary layer 1 that lacked the general appeal of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other smart contract platforms.

HNT tokens will be migrated to Solana, and its hotspots, the hardware backbone of Helium’s internet-of-things (IOT) network, will convert from issuing HNT to IOT. Token balances, however, will be locked throughout the transfer period until its new infrastructure on Solana is operational.

Post-migration, centralized exchanges like as KuCoin, OKX, Crypto.com, Gate.io, and Bybit will continue to offer HNT.

Binance, on the other hand, delisted the HNT cryptocurrency last month after a quarterly review. The notification of the delisting prompted the token’s price to drop.

