A16z Reveals Plan About Optimism-Based New Layer 2 Rollup Client

Key Points:

A day after causing a Twitter frenzy by tweeting an orange dot, a16z Crypto has officially unveiled what all the commotion was about a new Layer 2 rollup client named Magi.

The program is based on the OP Stack, a software stack designed to establish a blockchain dApp ecosystem centered on the Optimism Layer 2 network.

The system, implemented in the Rust programming language, is intended to be a speedier alternative to op-node.

a16z Crypto recently revealed what all the commotion was about, a new Layer 2 rollup client named Magi, after spending a day generating anticipation with a series of cryptic tweets involving photos of an orange dot.

According to a blog post announcing the launch, the venture capital firm’s client software is being developed on the OP Stack, a software stack designed to establish a blockchain dApp ecosystem around the Optimism Layer 2 network.

According to a statement released by crypto engineer Noah Citron, Magi is still under development and months away from becoming a production-ready solution. Magi’s future ambitions include increasing latency, sync speed, and testing frameworks.

“This effort isn’t limited to Ethereum L1. Just as client diversity is important for Ethereum; it’s critically important for rollups. Multiple independent client implementations can help ensure the safety and liveliness of the network. They’re also a whole lot of fun to work on,” the blog said.

The system is designed in the Rust programming language and is intended to be a speedier alternative to op-node, OP Labs’ sole existing rollup client implemented in the Go programming language.

A client is a piece of software that enables users to engage with a blockchain network by authenticating transactions and keeping a local copy of the network. A blockchain network must have various clients or client diversity in order to avoid a single point of failure.

According to a16z, the adoption of a Rust-based system will attract more developers, resulting in more robust decentralization for Optimism.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.