Pepe the Frog Soars 500% Amid New Wave of Meme Coins

Seems like a new craze of meme coins has arrived as frog-themed coins skyrocket.

Leading the meme coin craze is Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE), the frog theme coin is up nearly 400% in the last 24 hrs. The Ethereum-based meme coin has a market cap of $139,740,444 on CoinMarketCap. Pepe's rally is reminiscent of 2021's dog coin mania, when Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rallied to their all-time highs. Wojack meme coin has also been among the trending meme coins in the last few days as it is up over 100% in the last week.

McPepe is also up 100% in the last seven days, riding on the wave of meme coins rally. Surging manifolds in a few days doesn't mean these meme coins are trustworthy. Most of these coins might just be another pump-and-dump scheme.