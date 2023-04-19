Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals Possibility of Relocating HQ to the UK

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, announced during the recently held FinTech Week in London that the company is considering moving its headquarters to the United Kingdom if the regulatory environment in the United States doesn’t improve. The company can opt for this move to seek regulatory clarity in light of the US regulatory environment becoming challenging for crypto companies.

Armstrong emphasized that the UK is the company’s second-biggest revenue market after the US, and relocating to the UK is on the table should the US regulatory environment fail to improve as required. Coinbase, which is founded in the US, believes that the US has the potential to become an important market in the crypto space, but the current regulatory uncertainty is posing significant risks and challenges that stifle innovation and growth.

According to Armstrong, the prospect of relocating to the UK is part of its plans for regulatory diversification. Despite these announcements, Armstrong was quick to point out that the relocation to the UK’s regulatory environment would only happen if the US regulatory landscape fails to improve over "a number of years."

It is worth noting that the UK has declared its intentions to become a crypto hub, evidenced by recent moves like the establishment of the HM Treasury’s Cryptoassets Task Force, whose mandate is to undertake crypto research and regulation.

Coinbase, like many other crypto firms, is currently navigating regulatory challenges in the US. In March 2022, the company announced that it had received a Wells Notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), notifying it of pending enforcement action regarding its spot trading platform, Coinbase Earn, Coinbase Prime, and Coinbase Wallet.



