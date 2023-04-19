Exchange
US Judge Denies Do Kwon’s Request to Block SEC’s Access to Terraform Labs Documents

Binance News Team
2023-04-19 14:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff has dismissed Do Kwon’s request to prevent the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from accessing documents pertaining to Terraform Labs (TFL) and Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), according to court filings on April 14th.
The SEC’s enforcement action against Kwon led to its request to the Monetary Authority of Singapore, seeking to obtain documentation in relation to the two companies. However, Judge Rakoff rejected Kwon’s appeal during a hearing held via a telephone conference, stating that it had no merit. It is currently unclear if the watchdog has granted the SEC access to the requested documents.
Neither the regulators nor the companies involved provided comments on the matter.
Details on the SEC Case
On February 16th, the SEC lodged a formal complaint against Kwon and TFL. The charges against Kwon include fraud and unregistered security sales.
The LUNA cryptocurrency, according to the regulator, was illegally issued, and Kwon promoted it to foreign and domestic investors using misleading statements. The complaint further stated that Kwon intentionally misled investors by profiteering from this scheme. Additionally, he misreported the operational nature of the algorithmic stablecoin UST.
The SEC ascertained that the May 2021 de-peg of UST stabilized through an injection of funds from an external party, while Kwon falsely promoted it to investors as the “self-healing nature” of UST. This misrepresentation eventually led more investors to pour funds into the scheme, which ultimately collapsed when it depegged again.
The SEC is now seeking trial on all charges that can be tried by jury.
Kwon’s Extradition
On March 24th, Kwon was arrested in Montenegro for running away for almost a year. Local authorities arrested him while trying to fly to Dubai using fake identification documents.
Kwon is currently facing charges in South Korea as well as the United States, with both countries seeking his extradition. The fate of the extradition remains unknown, as Montenegro’s authorities also want Kwon to face charges in their country.
In the meantime, Singapore has initiated its investigation into TFL and could likely lay out its charges against Kwon.

