Hong Kong Court Ruling: Cryptocurrencies Can Now Be Held on Trust

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Hong Kong Court Ruling: Cryptocurrencies Can Now Be Held on Trust

CoinCu - Thana
2023-04-19 14:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Hong Kong court recognizes cryptocurrencies as property equivalent to stocks and shares.
  • Similar considerations of crypto as property have been ruled in Mainland China.
Hong Kong court recognizes cryptocurrencies as property equivalent to stocks and shares, making positive moves towards adopting cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrency has been a topic of confusion among governments around the world. While some consider it a commodity, others believe it should be classified as a security. Recently, a Hong Kong court recognized cryptocurrencies as property, a promising development for the cryptocurrency community.
The court ruling concluded that cryptocurrencies have all the attributes of the property and are capable of being held in trust. This ruling is in line with similar considerations of cryptocurrencies as property in Mainland China.
“A Hong Kong court has for the first time declared that cryptocurrencies are property and capable of being held on trust. In a landmark ruling, the Honourable Madam Justice Linda Chan, in Re Gatecoin Limited [2023] HKCFI 91, found that cryptocurrency inherently has all the attributes of property but that in this case," wrote law firm Hogan Lovells in a blog post.
Hong Kong’s recognition of cryptocurrencies as a form of “property” equivalent to other intangible assets, such as stocks and shares, aligns it with the stance of other common law jurisdictions, whose courts have already ruled on this matter.
This recognition of cryptocurrency as property has significant implications for the cryptocurrency market. Cryptocurrency investors can now hold their assets in a trust, which provides them with legal protection. Additionally, this ruling could pave the way for more institutional investors to enter the market, leading to increased crypto adoption.
Hong Kong has been moving positively towards adopting crypto, intending to become a cryptocurrency hub. This recent court ruling is a step towards achieving that goal. This recognition of crypto as property provides legal clarity and certainty, which is crucial for the growth and development of the cryptocurrency market.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text