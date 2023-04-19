Binance Confirms Support for BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) Network Upgrade & Hard Fork

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance confirmed its support for the upcoming BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) network upgrade and hard fork in an official announcement on the 19th of April, 2023.

The upgrade and hard fork will commence at the BNB Beacon Chain block height of 310,182,000, which is expected to occur at approximately 07:00 (UTC) on April 21st, 2023. Deposit and withdrawal services for tokens on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) will be temporarily suspended shortly before the upgrade commences, starting from approximately 06:45 (UTC).

However, the trading of tokens on BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) will continue unimpeded during the upgrade and hard fork process.

Binance will handle all technical aspects of the upgrade and hard fork for its users, and assures them that the process will not result in the creation of new tokens. Deposits and withdrawals will resume once the upgraded network is deemed stable, and users will not be notified of this event in a separate announcement.

In cases where a discrepancy arises between the English and translated versions of the announcement, the English version will be considered the definitive statement.

This news highlights Binance's dedication to facilitating smooth technical transitions for its users and keeping its platform up-to-date with the latest developments in the cryptocurrency space.



