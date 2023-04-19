copy link
create picture
more
Binance Enables Redemption of ETH with BETH for for ETH 2.0 Staking Participants
Binance News Team
2023-04-19 12:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance announced on April 19th that participants in ETH 2.0 staking will now be able to redeem their Ethereum (ETH) with their Binance Ethereum 2.0 Staking Tokens (BETH) on the ETH 2.0 staking page in a ratio of 1:1.
The redemption process allows users who staked their ETH on Binance to convert their BETH back into ETH with ease. Binance's ETH 2.0 staking service allows users to earn rewards for participating in the Ethereum 2.0 Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which enhances the Ethereum network's scalability, security, and sustainability.
Starting from 16:00 on April 19, East Eighth District time, users can initiate the redemption process on the ETH 2.0 staking page, enabling them to redeem their ETH with their BETH tokens in a 1:1 ratio. The introduction of this feature is another milestone for Binance as they expand their offerings and continue to evolve with the quickly-changing cryptocurrency market.
View full text