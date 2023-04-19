Binance Enables Redemption of ETH with BETH for for ETH 2.0 Staking Participants

Binance announced on April 19th that participants in ETH 2.0 staking will now be able to redeem their Ethereum (ETH) with their Binance Ethereum 2.0 Staking Tokens (BETH) on the ETH 2.0 staking page in a ratio of 1:1.

The redemption process allows users who staked their ETH on Binance to convert their BETH back into ETH with ease. Binance's ETH 2.0 staking service allows users to earn rewards for participating in the Ethereum 2.0 Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which enhances the Ethereum network's scalability, security, and sustainability.