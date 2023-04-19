copy link
Fear and Greed Index daily update
Binance News Team
2023-04-19 12:39
Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 63, the Level Is greed.
According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 63 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “greed” segment. This signifies a high level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors and often correlates to a bullish market.
Compared to yesterday, the level of greed has seen a significant increase, rising from 58 to 63. Throughout last week, the index oscillated between 68 and 69, indicating higher levels of greed.
The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).
