Bitcoin and Ethereum Sharply Falling Amid Investor Caution

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin and Ethereum Sharply Falling Amid Investor Caution

CoinCu - Harold
2023-04-19 14:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum are down more than 4% today.
  • Investors are still cautious in the context that banks may raise interest rates.
  • As dollar-alternative assets, gold, crude oil, and Bitcoin are all under pressure.
Bitcoin plunged below $30,000 earlier today. It was pushed back to the $29,100 level. Ethereum also retreated to the 1980 dollar level. Is the market changing?
Gold and crude oil all declined when the European market opened, and the dollar rose. The value of Bitcoin is also influenced by the strength of the US dollar.
According to Coinglass, there have been over $180 million in forced liquidations in the cryptocurrency market in the past 4-hour. Ethereum is worth $39.82 million, whereas Bitcoin is worth $30.48 million.
Source: Coinglass
Bitcoin’s price has dropped more than 4% to $29,100, with the price now trading at $29,281. Bitcoin prices reached a low of $29,000 and a high of $30,500 in the previous 24 hours.
BTC price chart. Source: TradingView
Ethereum prices have also fallen precipitously below the $2,000 mark. The price of ETH has dropped more than 6% in the previous 24 hours, and it is now trading at $1,980. The low and high for the day are $1,980 and $2,100, respectively.
Global stock markets plummeted as the Bank of England and the European Central Bank discussed raising interest rates further to bring inflation back under goal. Markets are concerned as US Fed members James Bullard and Raphael Bostic advocate a higher terminal rate of 5.50% to 5.75% and another 25 basis point rate rise in May.
Bond rates are under pressure to climb as inflation in the United Kingdom exceeds expectations, and inflation in the eurozone is anticipated to continue high.
Foreign currency markets have transferred money toward the dollar in tandem with the increase in bond rates. Gold, crude oil, and Bitcoin are all under pressure as dollar-alternative assets.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text