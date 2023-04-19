copy link
Tribe Capital Interested in Sponsoring FTX’s Revival Plan (Report)
Cryptopotato - Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
2023-04-19 13:56
Tribe Capital – a venture capital firm based in San Francisco – is reportedly considering leading a $250 million fundraising campaign that could help the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX get back on track.
- According to a Bloomberg coverage, Tribe Capital’s co-founder – Arjun Sethi – met with FTX’s committee of unsecured creditors to discuss the multi-million initiative.
“Tribe is considering leading a $250 million fundraising campaign, anchored by $100 million from itself and its limited partners,” a person familiar with the matter said.
- FTX’s committee of unsecured creditors admitted it is “working with the debtors to evaluate all options to reboot or sell the FTX exchanges.” However, they said “there’s no definitive timetable” for a revival or sale of the platforms at this time.
- The native token FTT surged by 20% shortly after the report, tapping nearly $2.30. In the following hours, though, it retraced.
- The former crypto giant, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for bankruptcy protection in November last year after revealing severe liquidity cracks and failing to honor customer withdrawal requests.
- The event was among the darkest in the world of crypto for the entire 2022 since FTX was among the leaders in its field and was once valued at over $30 billion.
- Its demise resulted in catastrophic losses for multiple investors.
- Attorneys and bankruptcy experts recovered more than $7 billion of assets owed to clients recently and hinted about a possible comeback.
