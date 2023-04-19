Binance Market Update (2023-04-19)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, down by -3.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,000 and $30,494 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,226, down by -2.05%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SUPER , CTSI , and OG , up by 39%, 20%, and 14%, respectively.

Market movers: