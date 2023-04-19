Sui Network Warns Users to Be Careful With Scam Emails

Key Points:

Sui Network stated that due to the delay in evaluating data collection projects, the sale of token recognition had been postponed.

The trading platform has been notified to adjust the corresponding sales time.

In addition, the Sui reminded users that in the past 24 hours, it had not sent emails to any community members to collect verification information.

The Sui Network is informing users to beware of phishing emails as the SUI token sale is being postponed.

According to the official release, the Sui announced that the sale of token recognition had been postponed owing to the delay in reviewing data-collecting initiatives, and the trading platform had been alerted to change the appropriate sales schedule.

Moreover, the Sui users that it had not sent emails to any community members to request verification information in the previous 24 hours, so please be cautious.

After Arbitrum, the community was enthralled by Sui Network’s SUI token; however, the creators clarified that there would be no airdrop but rather a pre-sale at a reduced price.

Sui Network is a well-known name in the community. Many anticipate and look forward to Sui Network because of the team’s separation from Facebook’s Diem project. More precisely, after the market’s popular airdrop deals, most notably Arbitrum’s airdrop, the community expected Sui to materialize and reach the community in the same manner.

Nonetheless, everything seems to have gone against many people’s expectations. A succession of announcements and instructions on how to get the SUI token airdrop has been posted on the social network Twitter. Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder and CPO of Mysten Labs has formally confirmed that there would be no airdrop plans. In exchange, Sui Network revealed a plan to offer SUI tokens to the community early through a limited number of exchanges.

Sui mentioned in its community access program requirements that champions were moderators and testers who made substantial contributions to the network.

Although this did not sit well with the community, Abiodun said that its Mainnet was closed and would not be extended beyond the second quarter. Nonetheless, Sui remains a project to be excited about in the crypto world.

Harold

Coincu News