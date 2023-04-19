Millions Invested By Venture Capital in 2023 Despite US War on Crypto

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Millions Invested By Venture Capital in 2023 Despite US War on Crypto

Cryptopotato - Martin Young
2023-04-19 13:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Venture capital investment usually slows down during bear markets, but several large crypto and Web3 investments have already been made this year.
A backdrop of regulatory uncertainty and an outright attack on the sector in the United States doesn’t appear to have deterred investors.
On April 18, the DeFi Investor highlighted some of the biggest fundraises in the crypto and Web3 sector so far in 2023.
VCs invested billions of dollars in crypto projects over the past 4 months.
I’ve researched all their investments so you don’t have to.
Here are the top projects that raised insane amounts of money in 2023 pic.twitter.com/DzU3Kob6fm
— The DeFi Investor (@TheDeFinvestor) April 18, 2023

Venture Capital Keeps Flowing

Some of the industry’s largest VC firms, such as Three Arrows Capital and Alameda Research, have collapsed. However, “crisis means opportunity,” observed the analyst.
LayerZero raised $120 million this year from a16z and Sequoia Capital, among others. The protocol facilitates the creation of cross-chain dApps that are interoperable across all the major chains. It has been valued at around $3 billion following its $135 million Series A in March 2022.
Scroll ZKP secured $50 million in funding at a $1.8 billion valuation with investors, including Polychain Capital and Sequoia. The project enables Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) smart contract development.
Ethereum restaking platform Eigenlayer also raised $50 million in a round led by Blockchain Capital. The protocol enables ETH to be restaked into other networks to boost their security and crypto economics.
Artificial intelligence-focused crypto protocol Fetch.ai raised $40 million from market maker and investment firm DWF Labs. The platform intends to use AI to automate tasks such as executing transactions.
Other crypto and Web3 projects that have raised VC funding this year include social platform Plai Labs with $32 million and optimized trading platform Sei Network with $30 million.

Pivot to Asia

Furthermore, companies operating in the crypto sector are growing increasingly wary of the United States and are looking East toward Asia.
A number of large multi-million dollar funds have also been launched to invest in Asian Web3 and crypto startups. These include the $100 million Bitget Web3 Fund announced earlier this month.
The aim of the Asia-focused fund is to “foster a positive attitude towards the digital currencies economy and support the development of the web3 environment,” according to Bitget.
In late March, Hong Kong investment firm ProDigital Futures also announced plans to invest $100 million in crypto and Web3 startups in the region.
Hong Kong could become a hub for VC investment when it rolls out its crypto framework in June. Big money from mainland China is poised to enter the sector through this legal avenue.
The post Millions Invested by Venture Capital in 2023 Despite US War on Crypto appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text