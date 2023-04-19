Breaking: Elon Musk Officially Changing “Twitter” to “X Corp” in May, DOGE Jumps

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is officially changing Twitter's name to X Corp. next month and working on making X – The Everything App. Court filings on April 4 and April 10 showed that Twitter has merged with X Corp. and no longer existed.

Twitter sent official statements and emails to business partners, shareholders, and related parties disclosing that Twitter Inc. is renamed to X Corp. Moreover, contracts, billing, and other records will now be referred to X Corp, except the tax id number.

There's no change in control or management, but a corporate name change with respect to Twitter's acquisition under parent company X Holding Corp. However, the social media service will "continue to be known as Twitter."

According to new terms and policies, Elon Musk to officially change Twitter to X Corp on May 18. The terms of service, privacy policy, and data processing agreement are updated to reflect the name change.

The recent court filing at the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida, Miami Division revealed that X Corp. is based in Nevada instead of Delaware.

Elon Musk was planning to turn Twitter into an “everything app” similar to China’s WeChat since April 2022. Twitter is already introducing payments on the platform, with fiat currencies as the first preference. However, he has hinted at integrating Dogecoin into the platform.

Dogecoin Price Amid Twitter Name Change To X Corp

Dogecoin price has surged 15% in a week amid strong upside momentum. Dogecoin fan Elon Musk recently changed the Twitter logo to Dogecoin raising speculation of DOGE support on the platform for payments. DOGE price skyrocketed 25% after the change in the Twitter logo. DOGE price is currently trading at $0.0933, up 2% in the last 24 hours. The 24-hour low and high are $0.0919 and $0.0944, respectively.