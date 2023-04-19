Merit Circle DAO to Launch Gaming Subnet on Avalanche

The Avalanche team announced via a Medium post on Tuesday that Merit Circle DAO, a gaming DAOs with 60+ partner games, will launch Beam, an Avalanche Subnet tailored specifically to Web3 gaming development and gameplay.

Avalanche added that Beam would offer existing Merit Circle products plus extensive new gaming-focused tooling, an NFT marketplace (Sphere), and three new games. Merit Circle plans for Beam to support dozens of Avalanche games. Beam will be an independent, sovereign network catering to a wide range of gamers and game developers. Three of the first games slated for release on Beam are Trial Xtreme, Walker World, and Hash Rush, the team added.

Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in an interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem.AVAX is up by 1% so far today and currently trades at $21.00 per coin.