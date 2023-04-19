VeChain Launches VORJ, Its ‘Web3-as-a-Service’ Platform

The VeChain team announced in a Medium post on Monday that it has launched VORJ, its web3-as-a-service platform. VORJ is a no-code Web3-as-a-Service platform that enables anyone to create, deploy and interact with smart contracts on the VechainThor blockchain, meaning that users no longer need to understand solidity to get involved.

VORJ combines the familiar Web2 user experience with the ability to create Web3 digital assets from just a few clicks. Users don’t even need to manage crypto assets to pay for transaction costs as fees are handled by VORJ itself, eliminating a key barrier to entry.

VeChain Thor (VET) is a blockchain with the posited goal of solving real-world economic problems. VeChain leverages the Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. PoA is a Byzantine Fault Tolerant probabilistic consensus mechanism based on HotStuff, which relies on Authority Masternodes (AM) associated with verified identities. VET is up by 2% so far today and is currently trading at $0.02599.