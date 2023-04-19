NEAR Protocol Partners With Nansen

The Near Protocol announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has partnered with Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, on advanced tools for dApp developers and investors. Led by the NEAR Balkans Hub, the partnership with Nansen will give developers and investors new insights and data-driven solutions, like real-time data on transactions, addresses, and network activity.

With Nansen’s analytics platform, developers, investors, and other users get a comprehensive view of blockchain activity. This includes transaction flows, wallet holdings, and on-chain activity, the NEAR Protocol team added.

NEAR Protocol is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees.NEAR is trading at $2.339, up by 1% in the last 24 hours.