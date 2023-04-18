Optimism’s OP Token Rallies After Cryptic Tweet From A16Z Engineer

The native token of the Optimism blockchain, OP, rallied after an engineer at the crypto arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) tweeted out a picture of an orange circle, accompanied by “coming soon.”

coming soon 🟠 — ncitron.eth (@NoahCitron) April 18, 2023

The color of the circle in the tweet matched that commonly associated with the a16z logo. Earlier this year, Coinbase teased the impending announcement of its Optimism-backed layer 2 network – called Base – by first tweeting out a blue circle.

The similarity of the images led to trader speculation that a16z may have plans to launch its own layer 2 blockchain, sending the OP token about 3% higher.

But Eddy Lazzarin, the chief technology officer of a16z crypto, subsequently tweeted “not an L2,” apparently denying that possibility.

🟠🪄 ✨(not an L2) — Eddy Lazzarin 🟠🔭 (@eddylazzarin) April 18, 2023

A16z and Paradigm co-led a $150 million funding round for Optimism in March 2022, which valued the Ethereum scaling solution at $1.65 billion.

A16z declined to comment on the speculation when contacted by CoinDesk.

Update (April 18, 2023, 21:23 UTC): Adds tweet from a16z CTO saying it's "not an L2."