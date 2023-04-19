UAE’s Securities Regulator Open Doors for Cryptocurrency Firms to Apply for Licenses

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UAE’s Securities Regulator Open Doors for Cryptocurrency Firms to Apply for Licenses

Bitcoinist - anushsamal
2023-04-19 14:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The United Arab Emirates’ securities regulator has declared that it is now accepting license applications from firms keen on offering cryptocurrency services within the country. According to a press release on April 17th, the UAE is more proactive in regulating digital currencies within its borders.
It is now mandatory for crypto firms wanting to operate in the UAE to acquire a license from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). The SCA has directed that all virtual-asset service providers (VASPs) in the country, except those already licensed in UAE’s financial-free zones, apply for approval.
Following the UAE Council of Ministers’ previous year’s decision to regulate the cryptocurrency sector, the SCA recently endorsed this licensing regime. Since the beginning of this year, the SCA has been entrusted with regulating the sector.
To obtain authorization from the regulator, virtual-asset service providers (VASPs) must demonstrate “operational efficiency and flexibility” and meet specific operational standards.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi, among other emirates, have already established licensing frameworks for cryptocurrency firms, and the local industry has supported Dubai’s recently introduced regime.

Other Details About Crypto Licensing

The SCA has clarified that crypto firms operating in Dubai, which set up their licensing framework last year, must obtain approval from the country’s securities regulator and a license from the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA).
The new regulation outlines digital asset business activities requiring a license, which include brokerage, custody, platform operation, and virtual asset service providers, as defined in Article (5).
The new regulation grants the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) the power to request supplementary documents from crypto companies under Article (6). Alongside this provision, Article (7) stipulates minimum capital requirements for firms, which must comply with the anti-money laundering guidelines of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
The UAE, which is presently on FATF’s grey list, faces increased scrutiny, making it essential for cryptocurrency companies to uphold high transparency and accountability standards.
As per the recent announcement, there are plans to amend the virtual-asset rule book in 2022. This update to the legislation will see the inclusion of financial activities like brokerage and custody of virtual assets.
A new category of virtual-asset service providers will also be added to the rule book. This move indicates the country’s commitment to regulating the rapidly growing cryptocurrency sector in the UAE, which has recently seen a significant increase in interest.
The SCA took over the regulation and supervision of the cryptocurrency sector in February, focusing on protecting investors’ funds in virtual assets from illegal practices. The SCA will also oversee investment-related virtual asset transactions, while the UAE’s central bank will regulate crypto used for payments.
View full text