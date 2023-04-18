Trump Drops Second Series of Digital Trading Card Collection

Despite his recent indictment, Donald Trump isn’t slowing down with his Web3 ambitions. The former president announced Tuesday the release of Series 2 of his non-fungible token (NFT) collection Trump Digital Trading Cards.

The 45th president shared the news on his social network Truth Social, telling followers that after “great success,” he’s expanding the collection with a second mint that’s now available to collectors.

In case you're still kicking yourself for passing on the Trump NFTs the first time around pic.twitter.com/wz83Sb6WTs — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) April 18, 2023

While the tokens will be minted on Polygon and remain at their original mint price of $99, the art, rarity traits and utility features will differ from the first collection. For starters, Series 2 includes 47,000 NFTs – 2,000 more than the first series released in December 2022. It is perhaps a nod to his ambitions to return to the White House as the 47th president.

According to the Trump Digital Trading Card website, no 10 tokens will have the same features. Rather than a sweepstakes, collectors who purchase 47 tokens can claim a dinner with Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. For collectors that purchase 100 tokens with cryptocurrency, they will not only earn the dinner, but also a unique one-of-one Trump-themed artwork.

BREAKING: Trump Digital Trading Cards are expanding and launching Series 2.📉The S1 Trump Cards instantly did a cliff-dive on the news, down 44% to 0.22 ETH. pic.twitter.com/Px35VmcFFs — TylerD 🧙‍♂️ (@Tyler_Did_It) April 18, 2023

Upon the news of the upcoming collection, the floor price of the original collection on secondary market OpenSea fell from nearly 0.4 ETH, or $840 to 0.2 ETH, or $420 – losing half of its value.

Trump released his first NFT collection in December, which sold out in hours. According to a recent filing from the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Trump earned between $500,000 and $1 million in funds from the collection.

In April, the first collection’s value pumped on the secondary market due to the news of his arrest.