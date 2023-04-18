FTX "Reboot" Plan Attracts Interest from Tribe Capital

According to a Bloomberg report, Tribe Capital, a venture firm that previously invested in FTX's crypto exchange, has shown interest in FTX's plan to revive the platform. Tribe is considering a new capital infusion to help kickstart the initiative.

In January, Tribe co-founder Arjun Sethi held a meeting with FTX's committee of unsecured creditors to discuss the informal proposal, as reported by sources familiar with the situation who wished to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the discussions. Tribe is contemplating leading a fundraising effort of $250 million, of which $100 million contributed by the firm and its limited partners, according to one of these sources.