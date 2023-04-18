Staked ether deposits surpass withdrawals for the first time since Shapella upgrade

As reported by Nasen data, a notable milestone occurred on April 17th when the number of staked ETH (124,000) outpaced withdrawals (64,800) for the first time ever. To date, 1.06 million ETH has been withdrawn, while 472,000 ETH has been staked. Moreover, there are still 926,000 ETH slated for future withdrawals. This event is significant, signifying increased user confidence in the Ethereum staking model and the growing stability of the platform.