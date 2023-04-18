copy link
Meta has reportedly stopped pitching advertisers on the metaverse
Binance News Team
2023-04-18 11:45
According to a report from the Information, it was revealed that Meta has halted its metaverse advertising efforts and stopped pitching campaigns to advertisers during meetings, shifting focus toward promoting its short-form video product, Reels, and AI tools for advertisers.
This change aligns with Meta's "Year of Efficiency," which is marked by the company laying off over 20,000 employees in the past six months. Despite the previous commitment of CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the metaverse, the Reality Labs division, dedicated to its development, now faces increased financial pressure.
The company offers discounts of up to 25% on Reels, described as "unusually large" by an ad executive. Additionally, Meta is showcasing AI tools such as Advantage+, which employs machine learning for delivering targeted ads and investing in generative AI for marketing campaigns.
