Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 58, the Level Is greed.



According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 58 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “greed” segment. This signifies a high level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors and often correlates to a bullish market.

Compared to yesterday and the previous week, the level of greed has seen a significant decline, dropping from 69 to 58. Throughout last week, the index oscillated between 68 and 69, indicating higher levels of greed.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).



