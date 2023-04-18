Binance Market Update (2023-04-18)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.27T, up by 0.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,112 and $29,927 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,840, down by -0.23%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BEL , OG , and PROM , up by 17%, 15%, and 13%, respectively.

Market movers: